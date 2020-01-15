Disney+ drops first look at upcoming Grace VanderWaal film 'Stargirl'

Just in time for star Grace VanderWaal's 16th birthday, Disney+ has dropped the first look at its upcoming film "Stargirl."Disney describes "Stargirl," which is based on Jerry Spinelli's best-selling young adult novel of the same name, as "a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story...about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves...and their world."VanderWaal stars as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway alongside Graham Verchere as Leo Borlock. Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito also appear in the film.Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school's marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. A celebration of individuality, kindness and the power of the human spirit, "Stargirl" is directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Kristin Hahn and Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz based on the novel by Jerry Spinelli. The film stars singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal in her film debut, Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield and Giancarlo Esposito. "Stargirl" is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, p.g.a., Lee Stollman, p.g.a., and Kristin Hahn, p.g.a., with Jordan Horowitz, Jim Powers, Jerry Spinelli, Eddie Gamarra, Catherine Hardwicke and Jonathan Levin as executive producers.