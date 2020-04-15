20-year-old man found dead, shot in the head in Staten Island: Police

PARK HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Staten Island on Tuesday, according to police.Officials say authorities responded to a 911 call for a man shot on Park Hill Avenue in Park Hill, Staten Island, just before 4 p.m.Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The victim's identity is not yet known.There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.----------