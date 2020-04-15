20-year-old man found dead, shot in the head in Staten Island: Police

PARK HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Staten Island on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials say authorities responded to a 911 call for a man shot on Park Hill Avenue in Park Hill, Staten Island, just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not yet known.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

