Statue, display vandalized outside Brooklyn church; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a Brooklyn church was vandalized.

Someone knocked over the Crucifix outside Saint Athanasius Roman Catholic Church on 61st Street and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

The damaged Crucifix was discovered by the parish pastor, Monsignor David Cassato, around 8 a.m. Friday on his walk from the rectory to the academy to greet the students.



The statue of Jesus, the cross, and the display were all damaged.

"This was truly an act of hatred and today is the saddest day of my twenty years here at this parish," said Monsignor David Cassato. "I went over and spoke to the students in the school about what happened, telling them that hate never wins. We are, and must be, a community that continues to share the message of Easter, that which is of love, hope, and forgiveness."

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

