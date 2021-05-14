Long Island school soccer field vandalized multiple times, with damages totaling $38K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10625192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A soccer field at a Long Island school has been vandalized several times since December, with damages now totaling more than $38,000.Suffolk County police are now offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.Authorities say an unknown person or group knocked over multiple light poles at the Our Savior New American School soccer facility, located on Hawkins Road in Centereach, during the overnight hours between December 16 and December 17, 2020.Since then, police have been called to the location on at least two separate occasions, including May 3 and May 9, for damage to light fixtures, signage, and the sprinkler system.The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------