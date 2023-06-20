A bear was caught on video dangling from a second-story window of a home before climbing inside and helping itself to some of the family's snacks.

Bear hangs from 2nd-floor window, climbs into home and then eats family's pork chops

A bear was caught on video dangling from a second-story window of a home before climbing inside and helping itself to some of the family's snacks.

Video showed the animal dangling from the window, as if it were a scene from a cartoon.

Eventually, the bear was able to pull itself inside the house. The bear apparently left the house by exiting through another window on the ground level.

The people living in the home were not there at the time.

But in one interview, the homeowner said the bear helped itself out to some pork chops and snacks before he left.