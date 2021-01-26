Stolen car crashes and flips in the Bronx; suspect sought

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- It was a wild scene in the Bronx after police say a suspect stole a car, flipped it and ran off.

Video from the Citizen app showed the flipped car as first responders arrived.

Investigators say it began White Plains Road at East 233rd Street in the Wakefield section.

The suspect stole the car, drove off, and crashed into a parked car at Carpenter Avenue and East 230th Street.

The thief fled and remains at large.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

