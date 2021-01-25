coronavirus new york city

Authorities shut down Queens club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Even with the widespread concerns over the contagious new COVID variants, it seems many people just want to party - and in tight, packed spaces.

Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens on Saturday.

Police found more than 75 people inside - but COVID was not the only concern. Officials say the place was a fire hazard with a blocked exit and dangerous levels of carbon monoxide

Organizers face several charges including resisting arrest, and health code violations.

