Authorities shut down Queens club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide

Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens on Saturday.
Police found more than 75 people inside - but COVID was not the only concern. Officials say the place was a fire hazard with a blocked exit and dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
Organizers face several charges including resisting arrest, and health code violations.
ALSO READ | 3 men charged with running illegal gambling club with over 50 inside
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip