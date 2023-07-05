Police are searching for a sick dog that was stolen from a Long Island home.

Suspect wanted for stealing Shih Tzu-poodle mix from owner's front yard on Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are urgently trying to find a dog that was stolen from his owner's front yard on Long Island.

Bandit, a Shih Tzu-poodle mix, was stolen from his home on Beverly Road on June 21 around 9:50 p.m.

His owner is worried because he is in desperate need of medication.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle that is believed to be a Mercury Grand Marquis.

The suspect has not yet been identified and police hope someone will recognize him and help find Bandit.

There is a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app or going to www.P3Tips.com. All calls, messages and emails will be kept confidential.

