Child injured when stranger picks him up, throws him down in Queens: Police

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a child was injured by a stranger who reportedly picked him up and threw him on the ground.
The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.
Police say a stranger walked up to the 6-year-old child, picked him up and threw him on the ground before pushing a second victim.
Officials say the attacker and the victims were not known to each other.
The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is believed to have suffered a head injury.
The suspect was taken into custody immediately and was transported to Jamaica Hospital for an evaluation.
