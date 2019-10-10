Child injured when stranger picks him up, throws him down in Queens: Police

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a child was injured by a stranger who reportedly picked him up and threw him on the ground.The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.Police say a stranger walked up to the 6-year-old child, picked him up and threw him on the ground before pushing a second victim.Officials say the attacker and the victims were not known to each other.The child was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is believed to have suffered a head injury.The suspect was taken into custody immediately and was transported to Jamaica Hospital for an evaluation.----------