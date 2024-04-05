Woman shot in stray bullet near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, 1 other person hurt

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a shooting near Rutgers University in New Brunswick early Friday.

It happened around 2:03 a.m. on Easton Avenue and Hamilton Street.

After a disturbance was reported in the area, several gunshots rang out.

One woman, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, was hit by a stray bullet inside her home.

A second victim, who is also affiliated with Rutgers University, responded to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) with injuries related to the shooting.

Both victims are being treated for their injuries.

Bullets struck at least two apartments and shattered the front glass of an Indian restaurant.

Alex Baburov, a junior at Rutgers, said that she was thankful no one in her unit was hit by the gunfire.

"I woke up after a series of gunshots that I heard, the last thing that I heard, was the last one, and then some people screaming outside," she said.

She said at first, they didn't realize their apartment had been hit.

"Ten minutes later we realize that there are holes in our walls," Baburov said. "Everyone is ok, but there are holes in our walls, and I don't know if I want to live her next semester."

The condition of those injured is not yet known.

The New Brunswick Police Department (NBPD) asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD's Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

