A group of students in Connecticut are recovering from a frightening ordeal on a school bus.Three students and a driver were trapped inside the bus Thursday morning in Stamford, after the vehicle slid off an icy road and hit a utility pole.Downed power lines fell over the bus and the four people inside were told to stay inside over fear of electrocution.They remained for about 30 minutes until the power was turned off. No one was injured.The students ranged in age from 12 to 15. Two were on their way to Rippowam Middle School and the other was going to the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering.The road was closed as crews replaced the pole.