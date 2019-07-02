Study: Cockroaches are becoming 'nearly impossible' to kill

NEW YORK -- A new study finds that cockroaches are not only getting stronger, they are starting to become invincible.

Researchers from Purdue University determined that some roaches are quickly evolving to be resistant to pesticides, and could soon be impossible to kill with chemicals alone.

The study also found the roaches could pass down their resistant genes to their offspring.

The bugs are dangerous because they can carry dozens of bacteria which can make people very sick.

The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports.

