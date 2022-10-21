Search on for suspect after man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues just before 3 p.m.

The victim did not make contact with the train or the third rail.

He was removed from the tracks and was being treated on the scene where he was said to be stable.

It appears the incident was random.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

