Manhattan subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute

(@lolitapop9 via Twitter)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The MTA is investigating after a subway escalator buckled and shredded during the morning commute in Manhattan Monday.

It happened at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station E and M station around 9 a.m.

An image posted by @lolitapop9 on Twitter showed the mangled escalator, which she said happened right in front of her and could have injured someone.

The MTA issued the following statement:

"We have personnel on scene fixing this escalator and helping to direct customers to another escalator and stairs. This is a very rare and troubling thing to see, we're glad there are no reported injuries, and a full investigation is underway."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escalatorsubwayNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
AccuWeather: High wind warning in effect for NY area
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Show More
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
WATCH LIVE: Alleged underage R. Kelly victim, Allred speaks
Man stabbed several times, slashed in face in Manhattan
More News