Still shaking. I heard a loud crash while I was coming up the escalator at 5thAv/53rd St and saw this right in front of me. Could’ve shredded someone’s foot. @MTA @NYCTSubway you are playing with people’s safety! @Gothamist pic.twitter.com/15YWne67ns — lolitapop9 (@lolitapop9) February 25, 2019

The MTA is investigating after a subway escalator buckled and shredded during the morning commute in Manhattan Monday.It happened at the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station E and M station around 9 a.m.An image posted by @lolitapop9 on Twitter showed the mangled escalator, which she said happened right in front of her and could have injured someone.The MTA issued the following statement:"We have personnel on scene fixing this escalator and helping to direct customers to another escalator and stairs. This is a very rare and troubling thing to see, we're glad there are no reported injuries, and a full investigation is underway."----------