coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Homeless flock to buses meant for essential workers during subway shutdown

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Every night, with the subway shut down for cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of homeless New Yorkers are herded out of the subways.

It is the first time in history the entire system is shut down, with train halted between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Homeless advocates are providing services to the people being moved off the trains at 29 terminus stations, including the Stillwell Avenue station in Coney Island, where the homeless were offered shelter by teams of outreach workers.

But many refused, demanding to board shuttle buses so they could spend the night riding with the essential workers the system is intended to transport.

Bus operators tell Eyewitness News that the process is chaotic and unnerving.

"When the police kick out 200 homeless people that have no place to go and just walk out and get on buses, that's not a plan," TWU bus operator Lou Marreo said.

Outreach workers and police officers encountered 252 homeless New Yorkers on Tuesday night. They said 113, or roughly 45%, refused assistance. Wednesday night, 143 refused assistance.

Mayor Bill de Blasio insists it's a plan that's working.

"The buses, the subways for essential workers, this is an emergency," he said. "People who need help should get help, so I am certain that we can work with the MTA to address that issue and keep maximizing the offer of help."

TWU Vice President J.P. Patafio said steps will be taken to keep people safe.

"We're going to make sure that the homeless problem doesn't become a bus operators' problem, and we will stop service if we have to," he said.

Marrero said the homeless people pose a risk to essential workers.

"Out of the 200 people that was here, there was one young guy, and I asked him, 'Where are you going?'" he said. "He goes, 'I work at FedEx in Maspeth.' I gave him three masks to get on the bus with all those homeless people."

MTA officials admit it's a work in progress.

"We want to make sure that our essential workers get to where they're supposed to be, as we promised," MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren said. "And we want to make sure that we continue to support the outreach efforts of the city."

More information is available from the MTA at new.mta.info/coronavirus/overnight.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey

Connecticut
Long Island


RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citynassau countywestchester countycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemicmass transitcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobill de blasiomtabushospitalsubwaynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Inside a virtual kindergarten class with NYC schools chancellor
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Generosity also contagious in NYC amid COVID-19 pandemic
Masks causing acne? Here's how to fix it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
1 shot, 2 hospitalized after Bronx dispute ends in gunfire
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Show More
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
120 NJ National Guard soldiers deploy to long-term care facilities
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
Unanimous Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions
More TOP STORIES News