Rider fractures man's jaw after shoving him inside Queens subway station

Surveillance video shows the suspect pushing a 66-year-old victim to the ground on Sunday, October 31, around 4 p.m.
The incident took place inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights E subway station.
Another camera shows the suspect on the platform before fleeing on a northbound 7 train.
The victim suffered a fractured jaw during the attack.
Police say it was unprovoked.
The suspect is described as a male 5'6'' to 5'8'' and approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, blue headphones, a black jacket, black pants and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
