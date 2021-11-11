Rider fractures man's jaw after shoving him inside Queens subway station

By Eyewitness News
Rider fractures man's jaw inside NYC subway station

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for a subway rider who fractured another man's jaw inside a Queens station.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pushing a 66-year-old victim to the ground on Sunday, October 31, around 4 p.m.

The incident took place inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights E subway station.

Another camera shows the suspect on the platform before fleeing on a northbound 7 train.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw during the attack.

Police say it was unprovoked.

The suspect is described as a male 5'6'' to 5'8'' and approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, blue headphones, a black jacket, black pants and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


