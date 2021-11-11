Rider fractures man's jaw after shoving him inside Queens subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 31-year-old woman was robbed of her wallet and shoved onto subway tracks during a robbery at 7th Avenue station in Midtown Wednesday.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A search is underway for a subway rider who fractured another man's jaw inside a Queens station.Surveillance video shows the suspect pushing a 66-year-old victim to the ground on Sunday, October 31, around 4 p.m.The incident took place inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights E subway station.Another camera shows the suspect on the platform before fleeing on a northbound 7 train.The victim suffered a fractured jaw during the attack.Police say it was unprovoked.The suspect is described as a male 5'6'' to 5'8'' and approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, blue headphones, a black jacket, black pants and pink sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------