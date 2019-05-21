Suffolk County burglary spree comes to end in Nassau County following police pursuit

FREEPORT, Nassau County -- Police say a man's two-day long burglary spree came to an end following a police pursuit throughout Suffolk County.John Miller, 43, of Brookhaven, is charged with three counts of burglary, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.It all began on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. Police say Miller burglarized the Walgreens on Route 112 in Medford.Then, they say he moved on to Sai Cards and Gifts on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma later that same day around 7:45 p.m.The third burglary happened at Lucky Lotto the following day, May 20th, at 9:34 p.m. Police were able to obtain surveillance video from Lucky Lotto that showed a white Mercedes Benz Sprinter van fleeing the scene.At around 10:50 p.m., police say they spotted that vehicle in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Waverly Avenue in Patchogue.When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it took off and made its way to Sunrise Highway. Suffolk County Police were then joined their Aviation Section helicopters, Nassau County Police, New York State Police, and Freeport Police.Police followed it all the way to South Main Street in Freeport, where the driver and passenger were arrested.The passenger was also placed under arrest. Annette Bowers, 45, of Patchogue, was charged with burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance.Both are due back in court in Central Islip on Tuesday.----------