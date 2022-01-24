Rookie called a hero for quick action in Harlem shooting that killed fellow officer, injured partner

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The officer that shot the suspect accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer and gravely wounding another is being called the "solution to violence."

Earlier this month, rookie Officer Sumit Sulan responded to a domestic dispute call and after an investigation, an illegal gun was recovered. The NYPD said that #OneLessGun off the streets of Harlem would hopefully prevent future violence.

Just a few weeks later, 27-year-old Officer Sulan found himself at the scene of another domestic disturbance as an observing officer, when his two colleagues were shot. He had only been at the 32nd Precinct for two months.

Rookie Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed. His partner, 27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora is fighting for his life.

The NYC PBA tweeted, "To NYers desperate for a solution to violence: You're looking at it. In a few months, PO Sulan has made an impact. When our heroes were attacked, he stopped the murderer from hurting others. He needs your support. We can start by mourning together, but we can't stop there."



Commissioner Sewell: 'Our department is hurting, our city is hurting'
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers remarks after officer fatally shot in Harlem.



