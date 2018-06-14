Summer All Out: NYPD increases patrols ahead of seasonal crime spike

Tim Fleischer reports on the NYPD's stepped up summer patrols. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The NYPD is rolling out its plan to counter the typical summer spike in crime.

"Summer All Out" is a program the NYPD launched four years ago.

It calls for putting more police officers in the streets during the hottest months of the year.

"A total of 293 officers will be sent out during the summer," NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan said. "These officers will be placed in high-visibility posts at locations and during the time of the day that have a history of violence."

The deployment is made possible by pulling some officers from desk or administrative jobs and temporarily transferring them to street patrols.

"We are still experiencing pockets of violence," Monahan said. "And it is our core mission to address those pockets of violence."

During Summer All Out in 2017, police say the city experienced significant reductions in shootings and murders in commands where additional police officers were assigned.

"The more they are in the community the less trouble there will be, you know?" one resident said.

The following commands will receive additional officers:
--32nd Precinct
--40th Precinct
--43rd Precinct
--67th Precinct
--73rd Precinct
--75th Precinct
--103rd Precinct
--120th Precinct
--PSA 7

All police officers assigned to Summer All Out attended a one-day refresher training course designed to reemphasize the neighborhood policing and de-escalation techniques.

"The All Out officers will be deployed precisely where the violence is still occurring," Monahan said. "Their professional presence is a deterrent to crime. It also provides a measure of comfort to residents of that neighborhood. This is crucial because it doesn't matter if crime statistics are showing the city is safe, and getting safer, even if every single New Yorker doesn't actually feel they are safe."

Summer All Out runs through Labor Day.

