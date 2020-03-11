Coronavirus NYC: CUNY, SUNY to move to online learning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting March 19, CUNY and SUNY will move to a distance learning model for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.They will be releasing students to the best of their ability.Some programs that must happen on-site will continue if needed, but otherwise, they will be doing distance learning.The campuses on March 19 will be closing for the rest of the semester.If there is a hardship where you are in a dorm, that will be taken into consideration.----------