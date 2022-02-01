Weather

SUNY student dies after exposure to extreme cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A SUNY Oneonta student has died after what officials say appears to be extended exposure to the extreme cold.

20-year-old Tyler LoPresti-Castro of Rensselaer County was found at the Oneonta Public Transit Building last Thursday.

Police say surveillance video shows he got to there on foot around 2 a.m. and was not dressed for the cold.



"He entered city property by way of a wooded area at the northeast corner of the bus garage off of Silas Lane," said Christopher Witzenburg, Chief of Oneonta City Police Department. "There is a drainage culvert there. We believe he got very cold and wet by crossing through the wet drainage culvert in some pretty deep snow."

SUNY Oneonta released a statement saying in part, "This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta. Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student's family and friends."

