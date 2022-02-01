SUNY student dies after exposure to extreme cold

20-year-old Tyler LoPresti-Castro of Rensselaer County was found at the Oneonta Public Transit Building last Thursday.
Police say surveillance video shows he got to there on foot around 2 a.m. and was not dressed for the cold.
"He entered city property by way of a wooded area at the northeast corner of the bus garage off of Silas Lane," said Christopher Witzenburg, Chief of Oneonta City Police Department. "There is a drainage culvert there. We believe he got very cold and wet by crossing through the wet drainage culvert in some pretty deep snow."
SUNY Oneonta released a statement saying in part, "This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta. Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student's family and friends."
ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip