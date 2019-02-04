Indiana superintendent accused of lying about insurance to get care for sick student resigns

Casey Smitherman stepped down after being charged with insurance fraud.

INDIANA (WABC) --
A school superintendent in Indiana has resigned after she admitted to using her insurance to get medical treatment for a student.

Casey Smitherman allegedly took a 15-year-old boy at Elwood School District to urgent care after he complained of not feeling well.

Police say she used her own son's name to get treatment. When she got caught she was charged with insurance fraud, identity deception and misconduct.

A family member says they never asked for her help and called what she did "inappropriate."

Smitherman says the school board has been very supportive through all of this.

She made a deal with the DA's office. If she has no more arrests for a year, the charges will be dropped.

