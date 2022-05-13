supreme court

NYC prepares for weekend pro-choice abortion rallies

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City gears up for two major pro-choice abortion rallies planned for Saturday, students and other reproductive rights advocates are already making their voices heard.

Students at Brooklyn College planned to rally and walk out in support of abortion rights on Friday at noon.

And Planned Parenthood is holding a noon virtual news conference to preview the march across the Brooklyn Bridge it is leading on Saturday.



Thousands are expected to participate in that event, which will start at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, followed by a 2 p.m. Welcome Village rally in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

In a separate event on Saturday, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold protests around the country on Saturday, with its "NYC Flagship Protest" getting underway at 2 p.m. in Union Square.

Map of projected abortion access if Roe v. Wade is struck down:


The demonstrations are all in response to the Supreme Court's anticipated decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Word of the leaked Supreme Court opinion broke the night of May 2nd and generated a firestorm of reaction on both sides of the abortion debate.

Thousands of demonstrators filled Foley Square Tuesday night in protest over a Supreme Court draft opinion that would allow states to ban abortion.



More TOP STORIES News