Coronavirus News: Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19

GARDEN CITY PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a special Mother's Day surprise for a Long Island nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19.Luz Naranjo is back home recovering after spending 10 days on a ventilator.Her colleagues at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital drove by her home in Garden City Park to show their love.Naranjo's daughter Katie is a nurse at the same hospital and also survived the virus.But the family was mostly concerned about Luz whose condition was touch-and-go for a while."We just needed prayers and everyone in the LIJ Valley Stream community called me and said they were here for us and they were praying for us and we never felt alone during that whole process because they just made us feel so loved," Katie Naranjo said.Naranjo's brother and father were also hospitalized for coronavirus and her sister fell ill as well.Thankfully, they are all now on the mend.