CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have arrested one of the men suspected of raping a 24-year-old woman in Chelsea.
The incident happened during a house party Feb. 3 at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street.
Police say two men approached the woman who was in a bathroom inside an apartment, and raped her.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The man arrested has been identified as 26-year-old George Ballo. The other suspect is still being sought.
The first suspect was described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, wearing a black three quarter jacket with a red sweater.
The second suspect was described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a red jacket, with a gold metallic color hoody.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
