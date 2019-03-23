Crime & Safety

Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked in face on New York City subway

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after an elderly woman was brutally attacked on a Bronx subway train.

Authorities say the man in the video kicked and punched the 78-year-old victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

It happened just after 3 a.m. aboard a northbound 2 train on March 10.



NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea announced in a tweet that the person wanted for the attack was in police custody, but his identity has not been released. No charges were announced.

He also said the victim was treated and released from the hospital and "is getting the care, advocacy (and) support needed."

Officials say that equally as troubling as the incident is that no one else on the train attempted to help the woman during the incident. Instead, several of them recorded it on their phones.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywakefieldbronxnew york citymtanypdsubway crimewoman attackedwoman assaultedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 critically injured in New Jersey shooting
Some NJ Transit service diverted in, out of Penn Station
Police: LI man rams car into police vehicle with officer inside
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Mueller report turned in: What happens next
Ceremony in NYC honors Vietnam War veterans
Powerball jackpot surges to $625 million for Saturday drawing
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty start to weekend
US-backed Syrian force declares victory over Islamic State
Wild crash sends 2 cars, taxi onto Upper West Side sidewalk
NJ pizza shop owner starts program to provide free meals for veterans
Racist graffiti found scrawled inside MTA bus
More TOP STORIES News