Suspect in custody after woman raped at Brooklyn park

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after police say a woman was raped in a park in Brooklyn.It happened on Saturday August 3rd at 3 a.m. in East New York.Police said Wednesday the 26-year-old female victim was walking home near Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard when a man struck up a conversation.The woman was uncomfortable and chose to escape by running into Linden Park. She says the man followed her, then raped her.The victim was hospitalized after the attack and listed in stable condition over the weekend.Police released surveillance video from a convenience store around the corner to help them find the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them.There was a $2,500 Crime Stoppers reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction.----------