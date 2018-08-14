Authorities have identified the suspect charged with fatally stabbing a 60-year-old woman in Great Neck, Nassau County on Monday.66-year-old Faye Doomchin was arrested at her home on North Road Tuesday morning.She has been charged with 2nd degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.Police say the victim - whose name has not yet been released - was visiting Doomchin's home when the stabbing occurred.Officers responded to the home on North Road near Spring Lane just before 4 p.m. Monday.It is not immediately clear who found the victim or who called 911.More information is expected at a news conference Tuesday morning.----------