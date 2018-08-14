Suspect in fatal stabbing of 60-year-old woman in Great Neck identified

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Authorities have identified the suspect charged with fatally stabbing a 60-year-old woman in Great Neck, Nassau County on Monday.

66-year-old Faye Doomchin was arrested at her home on North Road Tuesday morning.

She has been charged with 2nd degree murder and will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim - whose name has not yet been released - was visiting Doomchin's home when the stabbing occurred.

Officers responded to the home on North Road near Spring Lane just before 4 p.m. Monday.

It is not immediately clear who found the victim or who called 911.

More information is expected at a news conference Tuesday morning.

