CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sources say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.
Police say preliminary information is that a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people. That person was shot by responding police.
Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.
A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.
Few other details were released.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn: Law enforcement sources
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News