Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn: Law enforcement sources

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sources say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.

Police say preliminary information is that a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people. That person was shot by responding police.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.

A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.

Few other details were released.

