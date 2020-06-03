Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn: Law enforcement sources

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sources say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.Police say preliminary information is that a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people. That person was shot by responding police.Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.Few other details were released.----------