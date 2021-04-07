Suspect who allegedly punched Asian worker inside Manhattan 7-Eleven arrested

Asian worker punched at NYC 7-Eleven

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested and charged for allegedly punching a worker after yelling a racial expletive at him at a convenience store in Manhattan.

Gregory Jacques, 33, was arrested Wednesday.

He's charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and assault.

On Wednesday, the NYPD has released video of the brutal attack inside a 7-Eleven store in Midtown.

According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.



It happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven store on 8th Avenue and 39th Street.

According to police, before Jacques punched the worker, he yelled, "You Chinese (expletive)!" and then ran off.

The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.

The assault was being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.

According to police, there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already this year.

In one, last Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and ki



Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytheftassaultman injurednypdhate crimehate crime investigationasian american
