Suspected terrorist crashes car into cyclists and barrier at British Parliament

London Metropolitan Police officials have arrested a man who allegedly drove into a group of cyclists and crashed into the barriers outside the British Parliament in Westminster Tuesday. The incident is being treated as a terrorist incident, authorities said."Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident and the investigation is being led by officers from the Counter Terrorism Command," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said during a news conference.Authorities are working to identify the driver and establish his motive, Basu said, adding, "He is not currently cooperating."Two people were taken to the hospital, while a third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the London Ambulance Service said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to authorities.Video showed the driver being dragged out of his car by a number of police officers. The man, in his late 20s, was driving a silver Ford Fiesta when he crashed into the barriers at 7:37 a.m. local time, police said.No weapons have been found in the car and no other suspects have been identified, authorities said.Streets around Parliament Square were blocked off as police vehicles swarmed the area, video posted on social media showed. More than a dozen emergency vehicles were on the scene.The Westminster subway station was also closed "for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station," the official Transport for London feed tweeted.President Donald Trump weighed in, tweeting, "Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!"British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a tweet that her thoughts are with those injured in the incident.This appears to be the second attack on Westminster in the past 18 months. In March 2017, 52-year-old Khalid Masood, a Muslim convert with a criminal past, crashed his rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer outside of the parliament building.Four people died in the attack, including the officer. Masood was shot and killed by police. Since then, 12 terror plots have been thwarted in the U.K., Andrew Parker, director general of the MI5, the U.K.'s domestic counterintelligence and security agency, said in a speech in Berlin in May.Parliament was not in session. The House of Commons and House of Lords are out of session from July 24 to Sept. 4.