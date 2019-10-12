Suspended New Jersey officer, wife indicted in death of three-month-old daughter

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Authorities say a suspended New Jersey police officer and his wife have been indicted on more serious charges in the death of their 3-month-old daughter last year.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said Friday that 31-year-old Daniel Bannister was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder while his 29-year-old wife, Catherine, was indicted on a count of second-degree reckless manslaughter.

Both were earlier charged with child endangerment after emergency responders found 3-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest in December at their Ewing Township home. Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs and died six days later. Prosecutors allege that the injuries "indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse."

Lawyers for the couple have maintained their innocence and said others could be responsible for the child's injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ewing townshipmercer countymurdernew jersey newsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn
Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans collapses
Man charged in murder of 32-year-old woman inside NY apartment
What to know about Yankees and Astros' ALCS rematch
Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island
Vision Zero: West Side Highway speed limit reduced to 30 mph
Husband of missing CT mom claims she saw doctor after disappearance
Show More
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker confirmed to have hepatitis
AccuWeather: Warmer weekend
More TOP STORIES News