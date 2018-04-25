Police investigating suspicious fires at vacant homes in Spring Valley

Marcus Solis reports on the suspicious fires at vacant homes in Rockland County.

By
SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen walking near a house fire in Spring Valley earlier this month.

Investigators have determined the fire, at a vacant home on Decatur Avenue on April 2, was intentionally set.

Ramapo Police Sergeant Brian Corbett says the man, pictured in dark clothing, is not a suspect.

"We would like to speak to him to find out what information he has," he said.

Less than two weeks later, firefighters battled a blaze at another vacant house a mile away.

Detectives in Ramapo say there is no apparent link, but the fire is being investigated by the Spring Valley Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the village.

Anyone with information about the individual seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact Town of Ramapo police at (845) 357-2400

----------
Report a Typo
