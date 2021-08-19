Suspicious package cleared near TKTS in Times Square, threat unfounded

Someone, possibly on a bicycle, appeared to have thrown a metal cookie container at the outdoor seating area.
The NYPD moved people from that area before discovering that the threat was unfounded.
NYPD was acting out of an abundance of caution, both due to ongoing events in the Capitol and a heightened concern about security in Afghanistan.
West 45th to West 48th streets in Times Square are reopening to pedestrians and traffic.
