Suspicious package cleared near TKTS in Times Square, threat unfounded

By Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Part of Times Square evacuated

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The outdoor seating area behind the TKTS booth at Father Duffy Square in Times Square was evacuated due to a suspicious package.

Someone, possibly on a bicycle, appeared to have thrown a metal cookie container at the outdoor seating area.

The NYPD moved people from that area before discovering that the threat was unfounded.



NYPD was acting out of an abundance of caution, both due to ongoing events in the Capitol and a heightened concern about security in Afghanistan.

West 45th to West 48th streets in Times Square are reopening to pedestrians and traffic.

