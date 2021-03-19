Suspicious packages sent to at least 5 New York City schools

Officials say at least five schools in Manhattan received envelopes, which contained a white powdery substance.
They say the packages were received between March 10 and March 18.
Officials say the substance wasn't dangerous.
They believe the motive of the sender was to cause disruption and alarm,
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious package should call 911.
