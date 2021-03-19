Suspicious packages sent to at least 5 New York City schools

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD issued a warning Thursday night, about suspicious packages that have been sent to several schools in New York City.

Officials say at least five schools in Manhattan received envelopes, which contained a white powdery substance.

They say the packages were received between March 10 and March 18.

Officials say the substance wasn't dangerous.

They believe the motive of the sender was to cause disruption and alarm,

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious package should call 911.



