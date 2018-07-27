SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop

Two women waiting for the bus were struck when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a bus stop in Gramercy.The victims, ages 71 and 32, were waiting for the bus at East 23rd Street and Third Avenue when they were struck at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.Witnesses said the driver, 41-year-old Mahai Kelemen of Yonkers, lost control of his vehicle while making a right turn from Third Avenue onto East 23rd Street.The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into the bus stop, where the victims were standing.The injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.Kelemen was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breathalyzer.----------