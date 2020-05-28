Reopen NYC: Staten Island tanning salon to reopen Thursday, defying NYC guidelines

The owner of Sunbelievable, a tanning salon on Amboy Road in Great Kills, says he should be allowed to reopen because he believes the borough has already met the CDC metrics required for reopening.
Bobby Catone posted a banner reading "All Businesses Are Essential" across the front of his tanning salon. He plans to reopen at 11 a.m.
And he appears to have support.
New York City Councilman Joe Borelli told the Staten Island Advance he looks forward to being the first customer.
But according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, he may also be the last.
"Anybody who reopens in defiance of state and city orders... of course we're going to enforce," the mayor said Wednesday. "If people jump the gun and they don't follow the rules, that's the best way to guarantee we don't get to our reopening. So of course we're going to enforce this. And we're going to enforce it aggressively, because we have to get this right."
But Eyewitness News found tables out in the street Wednesday night in Hell's Kitchen, as some restaurants decided to allow customers who bought takeout food and drinks to enjoy those items right outside the restaurant.
It looks a lot like outdoor dining. It is definitely not legal, but there is now a bill being introduced to City Council to allow make it legal once reopening begins.
