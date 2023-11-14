  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Target CEO opens up about permanent decision to close on Thanksgiving Day

KABC logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 7:10PM
Target CEO opens up about permanent decision to close on Thanksgiving
EMBED <>More Videos

As holiday shopping season ramps up, the CEO of Target is opening up about keeping stores closed for Thanksgiving.

As holiday shopping season ramps up, the CEO of Target is opening up about keeping stores closed for Thanksgiving.

Brian Cornell issued a statement last week on his decision to keep stores closed on the holiday.

He said once he heard how much employees appreciated the time off, he knew it was an easy call.

"Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we've built our team - and Target's strong business model - to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," said Cornell.

Walmart also announced it would be closing its doors on Thanksgiving.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW