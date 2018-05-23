10-year-old child approached at school bus stop in Tarrytown

EMBED </>More Videos

The man apparently asked the 10-year-old if he needed a ride to school.

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --
A police investigation has found that an apparent luring incident in Westchester County was not criminal in nature.

Initially, authorities said a man approached a 10-year-old child at a school bus stop in Tarrytown and asked if he needed a ride to school.

But after a thorough investigation that included an extensive canvass and interviews, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved as well as the vehicle's male operator.

The man in question was identified as a local school student who resides in the community. An interview with the student revealed that there was no malicious or criminal intent during the incident.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
luringschool busTarrytownWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News