A police investigation has found that an apparent luring incident in Westchester County was not criminal in nature.Initially, authorities said a man approached a 10-year-old child at a school bus stop in Tarrytown and asked if he needed a ride to school.But after a thorough investigation that included an extensive canvass and interviews, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved as well as the vehicle's male operator.The man in question was identified as a local school student who resides in the community. An interview with the student revealed that there was no malicious or criminal intent during the incident.----------