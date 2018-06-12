North Carolina teacher Kayla Sprinkles accused of having sex with student

HAYESVILLE, North Carolina --
A former teacher in western North Carolina is accused of having sex with a student.

Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer said 26-year-old Kayla Sprinkles, of Hayesville, was arrested June 7 and faces sexual assault charges.

The investigation began on or about March 26, the sheriff's office said. Investigators began looking into reports that Sprinkles had engaged in sex acts with a student while working as a high school teacher in the Cherokee County Schools System.

The sheriff's office said multiple students were interviewed during the investigation, and the HAVEN Child Advocacy Center assisted in some of the interviews because of the young ages of the individuals involved.

On June 4, a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment for sexual activity with a student.

Authorities say Sprinkles left the county after learning of the indictments, possibly through social media. She later turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, where she was served with the indictments and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

She is expected to be in Cherokee County Superior Court on July 2.

"Our youth and our students are one of the greatest resources that Cherokee County is blessed to have," Palmer said. "It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure their safety and wellbeing as they grow and mature."

