Teacher helps save student's home during remote Zoom class

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WABC) -- A 4th-grader in Massachusetts learned a valuable lesson to always listen to the teacher.

Teresa Rosario interrupted Betsy Doyle's remote class on Friday to say the smoke detector in her home was going off.

The teacher asked the 9-year-old if she smelled smoke.

The student's mother wasn't home and Doyle jumped into action and called 911.

"She was like 'the fire alarm is going off Miss Doyle, the fire alarm is going off," Doyle said. "I heard it, I said, 'do you smell smoke, who's home, get out of the house, you need to get out of the house.'"

Rosario rounded up her sisters and they all got out of the house.

It turns out that clothes were burning in a downstairs basement.

Firefighters arrived just in time to prevent any serious damage to Rosario's home.

"I'm thankful for the teacher that she did what she did to keep my children safe," Griselle Quinones said.

