Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk

Apple says they are voluntarily recalling a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

Apple customers can CLICK HERE to see if they are eligible for a free refund.
