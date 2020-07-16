Beetles with tiny cameras get a peek in tight spaces

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- There are lots of bugs with a new camera system, but that's actually the goal.
Researchers in Washington state developed a GoPro-style recorder just for beetles.
It fits on an insect's back.
The setup includes a remote control, so a human operator can get a 360-degree look at the critter's surroundings.
The purpose is to use the technology for a peek inside incredibly tight spaces.
