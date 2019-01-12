U.S. & WORLD

New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing

EMBED </>More Videos

New software unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas could crack down on account sharing. (KGO-TV)

LAS VEGAS --
Do you share your Netflix passwords with friends and family? You may not be able to for much longer.

New software unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas could crack down on account sharing.

RELATED: Consumer Electronics Show 2019 shows off latest high-tech TVs

Software maker Synamedia say artificial intelligence searches for fraudulent activity. When it finds it, it will ask regular users to upgrade to a premium account that includes sharing.

The company says that password sharing costs too much money to ignore anymore.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologynetflixCESu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Woman accused of killing nail salon worker over $35 manicure arrested
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
CES in Las Vegas shows off latest high-tech TVs
Apple says demand for iPhones is waning
How to keep your kids safe on their smartphones
Google announces billion dollar expansion in NYC
More Technology
Top Stories
Elderly man, woman die in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
2 people shot in Jersey City mall food court
AccuWeather: How much snow to expect
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Funeral held for boy who died from cooking fish smell in Brooklyn
Solemn salute to firefighter who died in the line of duty
Man arrested for driving with 68 license suspensions on LI
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
Show More
Government shutdown is now longest in U.S. history
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Child found dead after police find blood-spattered woman
Firefighter who attended funeral arrested for driving under the influence
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
More News