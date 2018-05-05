TECHNOLOGY

NSA collected 534 million call records in 2017, nearly three times more than 2016: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

The NSA collected nearly three times as many call records in 2017 than in the prior year. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
FORT MEADE, Md. --
The National Security Agency nearly tripled its collection of phone records between 2016 and 2017, according to a new report.

In its newly released Statistical Transparency Report for 2017, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence divulged that the NSA collected 534,396,285 call detail records in its repositories, up from 151,230,968 in 2016.

Collection of phone records is not tantamount to wiretapping, the report pointed out. A call detail record includes only information like a phone number, calling card number, the time of day a call was made and the duration of a call.

"[Call detail records] provided to the government do not include the content of any communication, the name, address, or financial information of a subscriber or customer, or cell site location or global positioning system information," the report explained.

Additionally, the report warned that the 534,396,285 statistic is at least partially inflated because the government is unable to parse out duplicate records that they received about the same call from different providers, for example. The figure also includes foreign numbers in addition to domestic ones.

"Conveying that context clearly and understandably is a difficult challenge, given how complicated these authorities are. Each year, we try to find ways to improve clarity, and to lean forward in providing information that will give meaning to these numbers," Alex Joel, head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's Office of Civil Liberties, Privacy, and Transparency, said in a news release.

Despite the 2017 spike, the collection of phone records is down substantially since 2013, when classified documents leaked by contractor Edward Snowden exposed the breadth of the NSA's surveillance programs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyNSAnational security agencysecurityrecordu.s. & worldsurveillanceMaryland
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News