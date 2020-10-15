Technology

Jet pack sighting: For 2nd time in 2 months, flying person reported over LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- There was another reported sighting of a person in a jet pack over the skies of Los Angeles.

The FAA says a China Airlines crew reported someone in a jet pack just before 2 p.m.

LAX radio traffic gives a better idea of how this played out:

"Flying object - was it a UAV or was it a jet pack?"

TRENDING | Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker in terrifying 6-minute encounter
EMBED More News Videos

A man's terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.


"215 heavy there was a jetpack reported about 13 miles ahead."

The airline crew says the person in the jet pack was over the Century City area at about 6,000 feet.

Law enforcement is now investigating.

In late August, two commercial airline pilots reported seeing someone in a jet pack near planes around LAX.

That person was never located.
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI has launched an investigation after two commercial airline pilots reported seeing someone flying a jetpack close to their aircrafts near LAX.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologylos angelesaviationtechnology
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ school district extends remote learning till mid-January
Fauci honored by Arthur Ashe Institute at SUNY Downstate
New app eliminates food waste from restaurants, grocery stores
Winter outdoor dining guidelines announced for NYC
Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY
'I 100% know it was her': Sisters credit pet for life-saving discovery
Feds step in to address sharp rise in gun violence in NYC
Show More
Child safe after family member abducts girl, barricades himself
The Countdown: Candidates refine their message with 20 days to go
State could withhold funding from schools in red zones: Cuomo
Good Samaritan, officers honored for taking down gunman
AccuWeather: Warmest day of the week
More TOP STORIES News