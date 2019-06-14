New Jersey 8th-grader accused of stabbing principal during graduation rehearsal

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 14-year-old student was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing his principal during graduation rehearsal.The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at Washington School on Wood Street.The victim, the Union School principal, was leading the 8th-grade class graduation rehearsal at the Washington School gymnasium.Police say the teen ran across the gym and thrusted the knife several times, striking the principal's chest.The suspect then turned around, dropped the knife and placed his hands in the air, authorities said. That is when a teacher grabbed the weapon and walked the attacker outside where he was taken into custody.No one else was attacked in the incident. The principal was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.The juvenile student is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.The student remains in police custody.----------