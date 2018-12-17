NEW YORK (WABC) --A Brooklyn teenager accused of dragging an NYPD officer in a stolen car has been convicted of assault.
But 17-year-old Justin Murrell was acquitted of attempted murder by a Brooklyn jury on Monday.
Officer Dalsh Veve was trying to stop the car Murrell was driving in East Flatbush in June 2017.
Prosecutors say Murrell kept going, dragging the officer several blocks. Officer Veve hit his head, suffered severe brain damage and requires 24 hour care.
Murrell was 15 years old at the time and as a juvenile offender he faces up to ten years in prison.
"Officer Veve put his life on the line for the people of Brooklyn when he responded to calls of shots fired," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "This defendant then callously dragged Officer Veve, at a high rate of speed, for several blocks, showing an appalling and intentional disregard for human life. Officer Veve suffered catastrophic injuries from which he will never recover."
Murrell will be sentenced Jan. 7. PBA president Patrick Lynch urged the maximum sentence.
