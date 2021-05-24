Teen convicted of dragging NYPD officer arrested again in Brooklyn

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen convicted of dragging NYPD officer arrested in Brooklyn again

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager previously convicted of dragging an NYPD officer in Brooklyn has been arrested again after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

Police say Justin Murrell, 19, ran a red light and led police on a chase early Sunday morning in East New York.



Police Murrell was driving recklessly and blew through a red light, eventually leading officers on the high-speed chase and smashing into several cars near Van Sinderen and New Lots Avenues.

Murrell tried to run away but was eventually taken into custody around 1:20 a.m.

Murrell had a little more than two weeks left on his parole after he dragged an NYPD officer back in 2016, leaving the officer with permanent brain damage.

TOP NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east flatbushnew york citybrooklynarrestpolice chaseteenstolen car
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Multiple families displaced from massive fire in Yonkers
Gunman who opened fire on police identified
Be Kind: Volunteer raised money to buy pools for LI shelter dogs
Caught on video: Suspect wanted in vandalism spree of 50 cars
24-year-old woman dies after falling from NYC rooftop during party
Police investigating two possible anti-Jewish bias incidents in NYC
Show More
Waitress wows diners with 'Happy Birthday' performance: VIDEO
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50
AccuWeather: Much cooler
Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly NJ mass shooting
Trump criminal investigation looms over Manhattan DA race
More TOP STORIES News