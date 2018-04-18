A senseless assault on a teenager in a Bronx grocery store was caught on camera, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.Authorities say a man threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna and hit a 14-year-old girl in the head at the F.M. Grocery store in the Morrisania section.It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on March 2 at the East 163rd Street supermarket.The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to her head.The unidentified individual is described as approximately 25 years old, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with a mustache and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------