Teen girl attacked in Bronx grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee lasagna

It happened inside a Bronx grocery store.

MORRISANIA, Bronx --
A senseless assault on a teenager in a Bronx grocery store was caught on camera, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

Authorities say a man threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna and hit a 14-year-old girl in the head at the F.M. Grocery store in the Morrisania section.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on March 2 at the East 163rd Street supermarket.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to her head.

The unidentified individual is described as approximately 25 years old, 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with a mustache and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

